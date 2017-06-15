York man found inside White Horse Din...

York man found inside White Horse Diner after smashing out front window, police say

JACKSON TOWNSHIP, YORK COUNTY, Pa.-A York man is facing charges after police say he smashed out the front window of a diner early Thursday morning. Officers responded to a burglar alarm at the White Horse Diner located along the 5400 block of Lincoln Highway in Jackson Township around 2:48 a.m. on Thursday.

