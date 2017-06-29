York man charged after revealing gun ...

York man charged after revealing gun in Walmarta

A York man revealed a gun on his hip while "attempting to intimidate" another person during an argument at the Shrewsbury Township Walmart York man charged after revealing gun in Walmart argument A York man revealed a gun on his hip while "attempting to intimidate" another person during an argument at the Shrewsbury Township Walmart Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/29/york-man-charged-after-revealing-gun-walmart-argument/438187001/ A York man was charged with simple assault and disorderly conduct after revealing a gun on his hip while "attempting to intimidate" another person during an argument at the Shrewsbury Township Walmart, according to a release from Pennsylvania State Police.

