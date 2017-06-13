York County groups plan Flag Day celebrations

York County groups plan Flag Day festivities Several boroughs and groups across York County are gearing up for their annual Flag Day celebrations this week. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/06/13/york-county-groups-plan-flag-day-festivities/391224001/ Bugler Kevin Baum plays taps during a short ceremony following the placement of 2,393 American flags as the Afghanistan War Flag Memorial is reinstalled at Prospect Hill Cemetery in York City, Saturday, April 22, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.