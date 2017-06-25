York City fire displaces six Three adults and three children are displaced following a fire Sunday in York City. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/06/25/york-city-fire-displaces-six/427173001/ Fire crews battle a blaze in the 900 block of West Poplar Street in York, Sunday, June 25, 2017.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.