York City Council to consider pota
York City Council to consider reduced penalties for pot Possession of 30 grams or less would be considered a civil offense, not criminal. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/02/pot-decriminalization-bill-considered-york-city-council-meeting-tueday/361984001/ Possessing a small amount of marijuana would no longer be a criminal offense in York under legislation to be introduced before City Council on Tuesday night.
