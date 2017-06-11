At the beginning of an interfaith ceremony Sunday afternoon at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Pastor Titus Clarke welcomed attendants old and new with a call to worship as they would in their home country. York City church embracing diversity At the beginning of an interfaith ceremony Sunday afternoon at St. Mark's Lutheran Church, Pastor Titus Clarke welcomed attendants old and new with a call to worship as they would in their home country.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.