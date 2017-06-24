York attorney bikes 170 miles to help people fighting cancer
The goal is to raise money and awareness for the American Cancer Society's hope lodges and additional patient programs. "I've put them all on the back of my jersey to remember that as you're going through something, no matter how hard it gets, its easy to remember all those people and everything that so many people go through," said Craig Milsten, rider and fundraiser.
