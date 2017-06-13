Woman struck by vehicle, seriously injured in York The woman, Jacquelin Diaz-Prespeno, 47, of York, was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning, police said. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/13/woman-struck-vehicle-york-intersection-police-say/392737001/ A 47-year-old woman is in serious condition at York Hospital after she was struck by a vehicle at a York intersection Monday, according to the hospital and York City Police.

