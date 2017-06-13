Woman struck by vehicle, seriously injured in York
Woman struck by vehicle, seriously injured in York The woman, Jacquelin Diaz-Prespeno, 47, of York, was struck by a vehicle on Monday morning, police said. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/13/woman-struck-vehicle-york-intersection-police-say/392737001/ A 47-year-old woman is in serious condition at York Hospital after she was struck by a vehicle at a York intersection Monday, according to the hospital and York City Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC