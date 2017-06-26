Wagnera s a Clean Slatea bill gets unanimous support from Senate Appropriations Committee
A bipartisan bill that would call for the automatic sealing of criminal records for minor offenses received the unanimous support of the Senate Appropriations Committee and will head to the State Senate for full consideration, one of the bill's sponsors announced Monday. Senate Bill 529, sponsored by Senator Scott Wagner and Senator Anthony Williams is designed to eliminate the hurdle that individuals with criminal records face when seeking opportunities, particularly for employment, Wagner's office announced in a press release.
