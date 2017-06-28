Victim lived down street from where she was shot

York woman, gunned down after leaving corner store, lived near where she was shot Police continue to investigate shooting in York Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/28/shooting-victim-lived-down-street-where-she-shot/436390001/ A stuffed teddy bear, candles and police spray paint mark the spot where a woman was fatally shot in York on Tuesday. Police have said they believe she was an innocent victim.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.