Victim lived down street from where she was shot
York woman, gunned down after leaving corner store, lived near where she was shot Police continue to investigate shooting in York Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/28/shooting-victim-lived-down-street-where-she-shot/436390001/ A stuffed teddy bear, candles and police spray paint mark the spot where a woman was fatally shot in York on Tuesday. Police have said they believe she was an innocent victim.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC