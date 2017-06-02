This shows the front page of the Village Voice, 7/3/69
Why is LGBT Pride Month in June? June is unofficially recognized this year as LGBTQ Pride Month, because of a demonstration that took place in 1969. Check out this story on ydr.com: https://usat.ly/2rN0Vu7 The morning of June 28, 1969, New York City police raided the Stonewall Inn, a popular gay bar in Greenwich Village.
