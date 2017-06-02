The era of free birth control could soon be at an end
The cheap and even free birth control that American women have enjoyed for the past five years could soon come to end, and both activists and health care companies are rushing to fill the potential void. The Trump administration is considering rolling back the Obamacare requirement that employers offer coverage of a variety of birth control methods by allowing employers to get an "moral exemption" based on their religious beliefs.
