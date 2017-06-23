Summer vacation? Lots of Americans sa...

Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they can'ta

Next Story Prev Story
12 hrs ago Read more: The York Daily Record

Summer vacation? Lots of Americans say they can't afford it A new survey said 43 percent of Americans won't be taking a summer vacation. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/23/summer-vacation-lots-americans-say-they-cant-afford/422884001/ York Daily Record community engagement editor and opinion page editor Scott Fisher talks about when he came home from college at the end of his junior year and hitchhiked across America with his roommate.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days Jun 15 Justellnthetruth 1
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun 3 Anonymous 46
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May '17 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May '17 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May '17 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr '17 Justellnthetruth 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Saudi Arabia
  1. U.S. Open
  2. North Korea
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Mexico
  5. Afghanistan
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,146 • Total comments across all topics: 281,992,635

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC