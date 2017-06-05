Some casinos and states are winning b...

Some casinos and states are winning big from online gambling

2017-06-05

For the past few years, New Jersey casinos have been losing money like most of their customers - consistently. But in the last six months, the popularity of casino-sponsored online betting has reversed the fortunes of Atlantic City's gambling palaces, cheering both casino owners and state revenue officials.

