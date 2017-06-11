Single vehicle crash leaves one man dead in Shrewsbury
SHREWSBURY BOROUGH, YORK COUNTY, Pa - A 21-year-old man is dead following an over-night crash in Shrewsbury Borough on Sunday. The crash happened when the man was driving along the first block of Main Street in Shrewsbury Borough.
