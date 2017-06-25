She bought 11 yards of books
Rebecca Wentz, wheeled away 250 books during the last day of the Book Nook Bonanza. The sale that began 59 years ago in a garage and benefitting The York Hospital Auxiliary, started with 200,000 books this year.
