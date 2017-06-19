Senators introduce plan to eliminate ...

Senators introduce plan to eliminate school property taxes in PA

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: WPMT-TV York

A bipartisan group of 20 lawmakers have joined together to introduce a plan drafted by over 80 grassroots taxpayer groups from across the state to eliminate school property taxes for the state's 500 public school districts, according to Senator David G. Argall . Senate Bill 76 , the Property Tax Independence Act, would replace the revenue generated by the property tax for public schools with an increase to the Personal Income Tax rate from 3.07 percent to 4.95 percent and an increase in the Sales and Use Tax from 6 to 7 percent.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days Jun 15 Justellnthetruth 1
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun 3 Anonymous 46
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May '17 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May '17 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May '17 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr '17 Justellnthetruth 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. U.S. Open
  2. Health Care
  3. Supreme Court
  4. North Korea
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. China
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Cuba
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,850 • Total comments across all topics: 281,898,696

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC