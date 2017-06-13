Roosevelt Tavern renovations bring peace of mind The Tavern closed its Victorian room in December after a pipe broke causing over $200,000 in damage Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/13/roosevelt-tavern-reopen-after-pipe-break/370788001/ The Roosevelt Tavern is in the process of repairing the main pub room that was damaged by a pipe break in December. On June 2, Roosevelt Tavern opened its outdoor patio on a sunny day with the sounds of street rods filling the air, but just a few months earlier, things weren't so bright and cheery.

