Public weighs in on proposed York city ordinancea
Public weighs in on proposed York city ordinance to reduce penalties for pot possession The legislation would make possessing small amounts of marijuana a civil offense, rather than a crime Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/07/york-city-council-debates-reduced-penalties-pot-possession-its-meeting-tuesday/374002001/ A day after West York's Borough Council narrowly voted down a bill that would decriminalize marijuana possession, almost a dozen people showed at Tuesday's York City Council meeting to speak in support of a bill to reduce penalties for possession of small amounts of pot in the city.
