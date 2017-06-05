Probation for York prison nurse who had contact with inmate A former York County Prison nurse accused of having sexual contact with an inmate has avoided prison. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/05/probation-york-prison-nurse-who-had-contact-inmate/102516366/ Shelby Renee Houck, 25, of Mechanicsburg, pleaded guilty Friday to the charge of official oppression, which is a second-degree misdemeanor.

