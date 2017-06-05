A Hallam woman must spend 75 days in prison for losing consciousness after snorting heroin while in the driver's seat of her idling car with her infant son in the back. Prison for mom's heroin incident; lawyer calls her a 'beacon' A Hallam woman must spend 75 days in prison for losing consciousness after snorting heroin while in the driver's seat of her idling car with her infant son in the back.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.