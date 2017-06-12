Police searching for York man after h...

Police searching for York man after homicide investigation

Read more: WPMT-TV York

Pennsylvania State Police and the York City Police Department are searching for a man in connection to a homicide that happened last month. On May 28, at approximately 9:30 p.m., York City Police went out to the 700 block of East Princess Street, because it had been reported that a car had crashed into a building.

