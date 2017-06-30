Police charge York man with delivering the heroin that resulted in an overdose death
A 20-year-old York man is facing drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges stemming from the February 3 drug-overdose death of another York man, police say. Robert Helf, of Highland Avenue, allegedly sold heroin to Nathan Heberling, whose body was found in the bedroom of his apartment the next day, according to York City Police.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC