Police charge York man with delivering the heroin that resulted in an overdose death

A 20-year-old York man is facing drug delivery resulting in death, involuntary manslaughter and other related charges stemming from the February 3 drug-overdose death of another York man, police say. Robert Helf, of Highland Avenue, allegedly sold heroin to Nathan Heberling, whose body was found in the bedroom of his apartment the next day, according to York City Police.

