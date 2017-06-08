York City playground program sign-ups start Monday York City officials will be accepting registrations for the city's summer playground program beginning Monday. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/06/08/york-city-playground-program-sign-ups-start-monday/382378001/ Victoria Gonzalez, 9, of New York City, pushes Darleny Gonzalez, 8, of York, on the playground equipment at Lincoln Park in York, Pa.

Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.