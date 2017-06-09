OPED: Dispatch staff remain committed toa
OPED: Dispatch staff remain committed to providing local news We feel fortunate to have such talented journalists on staff and such a passionate readership Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/opinion/2017/06/09/oped-dispatch-staff-remain-committed-providing-local-news/384080001/ Following some necessary mandated production changes to our print newspaper, The York Dispatch staff remains focused on providing more local news than any other news outlet covering York County. But the focus on hyper-local news comes with a few trade-offs, which haven't been well-received by some of our readers, and we can understand why.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
