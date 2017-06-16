Online ad leads to prostitution bust in Yorka

Online ad leads to prostitution arrest in York Township An Arizona woman who advertised her services on the web was arrested in a York Township hotel, police said. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/16/online-ad-leads-prostitution-arrest/402848001/ This week in the wrap-up: heroin and the freak; DUI on the yellow brick road; top-free in the OC.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.