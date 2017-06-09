Officials call for extraction tax
Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and other local officials rallied at the York County Administrative Center in support of a natural gas extraction tax. DePasquale leads calls for extraction tax in state budget Pennsylvania Auditor General Eugene DePasquale and other local officials rallied at the York County Administrative Center in support of a natural gas extraction tax.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC