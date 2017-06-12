New York Penn Station repairs will disrupt 9,600 Long Island riders
New York transportation officials said on Monday that 9,600 commuters a day from suburban Long Island could see their weekday morning rides into Manhattan's overtaxed Pennsylvania Station disrupted by Amtrak's summer repair program at the station. Amtrak's work, which will start July 10, was originally scheduled to take years but was expedited after recent derailments and other problems left hundreds of thousands of commuters delayed throughout the greater New York City area because of decaying infrastructure.
