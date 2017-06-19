New study says House GOP healthcare bill would lead to the loss of almost 1 million jobs in 10 years

A new study from the Commonwealth Fund and George Washington University presented some unflattering potential effects from the enacting of the American Health Care Act. According to the study from Leighton Ku, Erika Steinmetz, Erin Brantley, Nikhil Holla, and Brian K. Bruen, the US economy would see a short-term boost from the repeal of the Affordable Care Act's taxes.

