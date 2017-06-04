Missing 13-year old York girl found safe
The York City Police Department says around 7:30 p.m. Sunday, they received a telephone tip that Azariah Greer was at the skating rink by Bob Hoffman Stadium on Vander Avenue. Officers were immediately dispatched and took Greer into protective custody.
