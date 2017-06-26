Manslaughter charges thrown out in fatal Westa
Manslaughter charges thrown out in fatal West York OD case A West York couple's involuntary manslaughter charges have been thrown out. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/crime/2017/06/26/manslaughter-charges-thrown-out-fatal-west-york-od-case/428688001/ Jermaine Johnson and Crystal Ertz, both 40 and of the 1100 block of West King Street, are still facing trial on second-degree misdemeanor charges of reckless endangerment, although the attorney representing Ertz argues no crime was committed.
