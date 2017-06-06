Warner Batty Jr., 57, of York, was resentenced on Tuesday in the murder of Betty Marie Ilgenfritz Bradford, which happened on Feb. 1, 1975. York County man to serve 50-life in 'heinous' murder Warner Batty Jr., 57, of York, was resentenced on Tuesday in the murder of Betty Marie Ilgenfritz Bradford, which happened on Feb. 1, 1975.

