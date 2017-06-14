Man, 86, dies days after tractor rollover
Man, 86, dies days after tractor rollover A Lower Chanceford Township man died five days after a tractor he was on rolled over. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/14/man-86-dies-days-after-tractor-rollover/397401001/ An 86-year-old Lower Chanceford Township man was thrown into a creek after a farm tractor he was operating crashed last week, and he died on Wednesday, the York County Coroner's Office said.
