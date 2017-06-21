Lonardi says goodbye; West York board namesa
Outgoing Superintendent Emilie Lonardi bid farewell to the West York Area school board during Tuesday night's meeting, at which the board named an acting superintendent and announced a search for a permanent replacement. Lonardi says goodbye; West York board names acting superintendent Outgoing Superintendent Emilie Lonardi bid farewell to the West York Area school board during Tuesday night's meeting, at which the board named an acting superintendent and announced a search for a permanent replacement.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC