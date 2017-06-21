Lonardi says goodbye; West York board namesa

Outgoing Superintendent Emilie Lonardi bid farewell to the West York Area school board during Tuesday night's meeting, at which the board named an acting superintendent and announced a search for a permanent replacement. Lonardi says goodbye; West York board names acting superintendent Outgoing Superintendent Emilie Lonardi bid farewell to the West York Area school board during Tuesday night's meeting, at which the board named an acting superintendent and announced a search for a permanent replacement.

