Judge tosses manslaughter charge in West York OD

District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy ordered Jermaine Johnson and Crystal Ertz, both 40, of West York, to stand trial on a charge of reckless endangerment. He OD'd on their West York couch, but judge says that's not involuntary manslaughter District Judge Jennifer J.P. Clancy ordered Jermaine Johnson and Crystal Ertz, both 40, of West York, to stand trial on a charge of reckless endangerment.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.