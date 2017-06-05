Jeremy Corbyn - New Yorker
The New Yorker magazine has taken aim at the farcical pantomime that has been UK politics in recent weeks with a biting, biblical satire of the General Election , Brexit and Theresa May . In The Book of Jeremy Corbyn , journalist Anthony Lane satirises a Britain ruled by a high priestess and fed up with elections , which is saved by a prophetic leader .
Start the conversation, or Read more at Sunday Herald.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC