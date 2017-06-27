Is York ready for Mexican food? This duo thinks so

Is York ready for Mexican food? Red Toad Tacos thinks so Red Toad Tacos will get a two-week audition at Taste Test: A Pop Up Restaurant Series in York. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/27/york-ready-mexican-food-red-toad-tacos-thinks-so/431630001/ Ask Brandon Green how he felt about York's restaurant scene when he moved to the area in 2008, and he'll paint a picture seemingly light years away from the 2017 version of downtown York.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.