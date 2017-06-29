I was born an American - " but in the wrong placea

I was born an American - but in the wrong place Happy birthday to America from a Chinese immigrant. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/opinion/columnists/2017/06/29/born-american-but-wrong-place-column/438619001/ On July 1, 1987, a foreign student arrived in New York City from China.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.