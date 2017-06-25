The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at McCosh and Stock Streets on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 8:33 am. Hanover man, 79, dies in Saturday crash The Hanover Borough Police Department is investigating a fatal motor vehicle accident that occurred at McCosh and Stock Streets on Saturday, June 24, 2017 at approximately 8:33 am.

