HACC faculty surprise York graduate with associate degree
Ruzhou Jenny Tang, 20, received a phone call May 11 from Marjorie Mattis, dean of academic affairs at Harrisburg Area Community College, thinking Mattis was planning to eat dinner at Number One Szechuan, her family's Red Lion restaurant. HACC faculty surprise York graduate with associate degree Ruzhou Jenny Tang, 20, received a phone call May 11 from Marjorie Mattis, dean of academic affairs at Harrisburg Area Community College, thinking Mattis was planning to eat dinner at Number One Szechuan, her family's Red Lion restaurant.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC