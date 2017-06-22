Four Central PA co-conspirators charg...

Four Central PA co-conspirators charged in fake Oxycodone prescription scheme

7 hrs ago

Four Central Pennsylvania suspects have been arrested in a conspiracy to write and fill fake prescriptions for nearly 3,000 Oxycodone pills, Attorney General Josh Shapiro announced in a press release Thursday. Girley Levon Livingston, 35, of Lancaster, and Arielle Rue, 27, of Harrisburg, conspired to unlawfully acquire Oxycodone by using a prescription pad fraudulently obtained from a psychiatrist in Harrisburg, where Rue worked as an office assistant, Shaprio said.

