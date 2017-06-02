Everything is Possible: York-area students' booka

Students at Hayshire Elementary School wrote a book, "Everything is Possible," to raise money for the Cheery Education Center in Kenya. You can buy the book here: https://goo.gl/0bSQDi Everything is Possible: York-area students' book helps Kenya school Students at Hayshire Elementary School wrote a book, "Everything is Possible," to raise money for the Cheery Education Center in Kenya.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.