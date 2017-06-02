Everything is Possible: York-area students' booka
Students at Hayshire Elementary School wrote a book, "Everything is Possible," to raise money for the Cheery Education Center in Kenya. You can buy the book here: https://goo.gl/0bSQDi Everything is Possible: York-area students' book helps Kenya school Students at Hayshire Elementary School wrote a book, "Everything is Possible," to raise money for the Cheery Education Center in Kenya.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May 11
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May 9
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May 4
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
|Police: Girl, 15, raped and held captive by Han... (Oct '09)
|Apr '17
|joyjoy06
|53
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC