ENHANCED risk for severe weather Monday

SEVERE THREATS MONDAY : An ENHANCED risk of severe weather is in effect for parts of York, Lancaster and Lebanon counties, a 3 on a scale of 1-to-5. A SLIGHT risk is in effect for portions of York, Lebanon, Dauphin, Adams, Cumberland, Perry, Juniata and Franklin county; a 2 on a scale of 1-to-5.

Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.