East York resident allegedly assaulted at LGBTa
East York resident allegedly assaulted at LGBT rally A man allegedly assaulted an East York resident at an LGBT rally in Harrisburg Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/2017/06/14/east-york-resident-allegedly-assaulted-lgbt-rally/393908001/ According to Tara Stark, an attendant at the march and volunteer at the LGBT Center of Central PA, an unidentified man protesting the march - carrying a sign that read, in part, "3rd world refugees brought drug resistant AIDS to the US last year" - stood near Equality March participants Sunday on the steps of the state Capitol building.
Start the conversation, or Read more at York Dispatch.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May 15
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Obama kicks off six-day European tour in Ireland (May '11)
|Apr '17
|R12 Freon
|40
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC