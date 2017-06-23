Deadly mower, tractor accidents spike this year
Deadly mower, tractor accidents spike this year In farming and mowing season, difficulties, hazards arise that can result in injury or death. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/23/deadly-mower-tractor-accidents-spike-year/421094001/ It had been two years since Elmer Sueck had worked his farm.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC