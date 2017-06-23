Deadly mower, tractor accidents spike this year In farming and mowing season, difficulties, hazards arise that can result in injury or death. Check out this story on ydr.com: http://www.ydr.com/story/news/2017/06/23/deadly-mower-tractor-accidents-spike-year/421094001/ It had been two years since Elmer Sueck had worked his farm.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The York Daily Record.