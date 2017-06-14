Clydesdales parade through York for Flag Day
Clydesdales parade through York for Flag Day York residents were treated to a special parade by the Budweiser Clydesdales in celebration of Flag Day on Wednesday. Check out this story on yorkdispatch.com: http://www.yorkdispatch.com/story/news/local/2017/06/14/clydesdales-parade-through-york-flag-day/398065001/ York County Economic Alliance CEO Kevin Schreiber, center, acknowledges Chief David Michaels, left of York City Fire and Rescue, and Captain Steven Butler after they were presented with horseshoes as the Budweiser Clydesdales parade through York to celebrate Flag Day, Wednesday June 14, 2017.
