Choir homeless, but not voiceless, at...

Choir homeless, but not voiceless, at Carnegie Hall

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: Altoona Mirror

The storied New York City concert hall was the venue last week for a performance by the Dallas Street Choir, all singers recruited from urban streets and homeless shelters who've been performing since 2015. The singers included Michael Brown, who lives under a bridge in Dallas when it rains and on a hilltop in sunny weather.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Altoona Mirror.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

York Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days Jun 15 Justellnthetruth 1
News 13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08) Jun 3 Anonymous 46
News York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10) May '17 Real Adam chirico 35
News Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10) May '17 Concerned Parent 545
Church revival May '17 Shawn 1
News Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose May '17 Justellnthetruth 1
News Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala Apr '17 Justellnthetruth 1
See all York Discussions

Find what you want!

Search York Forum Now

York Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

York Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

York, PA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,222 • Total comments across all topics: 281,849,205

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC