Buildings light up green in solidarity with Paris climate accord
Buildings in the US and in other countries lit up bright green Thursday night in support of the Paris climate accord. This comes on the heels of President Trump announcing that he was withdrawing the US from the Paris Agreement, but this didn't stop some US governors and mayors from taking a stand.
Start the conversation, or Read more at WPMT-TV York.
