Birmingham's Lake Homes Realty expands to New York, Pennsylvania
Birmingham-based Lake Homes Realty has expanded to two new states in the Northeast, bringing the total footprint to operations in 13 states in less than five years. With expansions into New York and Pennsylvania, Lake Homes Realty is now a full brokerage member of 60 multiple listing services, known as MLSs.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Alabama Live.
Add your comments below
York Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Red Lion family makes most of dog's last days
|Jun 15
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|13 nabbed in prostitution bust (Mar '08)
|Jun 3
|Anonymous
|46
|York man arrested for DUI twice in one day (Nov '10)
|May '17
|Real Adam chirico
|35
|Zach Witman: 'Take a second look' (Dec '10)
|May '17
|Concerned Parent
|545
|Church revival
|May '17
|Shawn
|1
|Prison for York heroin dealer who sold deadly dose
|May '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
|Police: 33 cited, 9 arrested at 'illegala
|Apr '17
|Justellnthetruth
|1
Find what you want!
Search York Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC