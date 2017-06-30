Baltimore police officer pleads guilty to child pornography stemming...
A Baltimore City police officer accused of exchanging sexually explicit text messages with a 15-year-old Spring Grove boy has pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography, according to court documents. In exchange for his guilty plea, Timothy Rae George III, 26, had other charges stemming from the incident dismissed, according to a report in the York Dispatch .
